Sri Lanka seeks World Bank COVID-19 loan

Sri Lanka will seek an emergency loan of $100 million from the World Bank for a coronavirus vaccination drive, officials said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with an acute currency crisis.

The government said in a statement that the Cabinet had “granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Health for obtaining the relevant supplementary financing facility” from the international lender.

The statement said the World Bank had indicated willingness to provide the money to buy 14 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and finance “other costs pertaining to vaccination”.


