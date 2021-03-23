International

Sri Lanka secures $1.5 bn Chinese loan

Sri Lanka and China have signed a $1.5 billion currency swap deal, the island nation’s central bank said on Tuesday, as it struggles with a major foreign exchange crisis and debt repayments.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the three-year swap arrangement for 10 billion yuan with the People’s Bank of China was “with a view to promoting bilateral trade and direct investment for economic development of the two countries”.

Chinese influence in the South Asian nation has been growing in recent years, through loans and projects under its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, raising concerns among regional powers and Western nations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 10:45:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lanka-secures-15-bn-chinese-loan/article34144236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY