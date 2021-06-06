Sri Lanka recovers black box from ship

A black box from a container ship sinking off Sri Lanka was recovered but a dive on Sunday to check for oil leaks had to be aborted, the navy said.

The Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a maritime “black box”, was found intact and is expected to help investigators review procedures and instructions ahead of an accident.

The Navy said divers were deployed for a third time on Sunday to examine the fuel tanks of MV X-Press Pearl, but they were unable to carry out their mission due to poor visibility and choppy seas.

Sri Lankan authorities hope the black box will provide details of the ship’s movements and its communications with the harbour in Colombo, where it had been due to dock.