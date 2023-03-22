ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka receives first tranche of IMF bailout

March 22, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - COLOMBO

The crisis-ridden island nation was scheduled to receive a $330 million tranche, the first part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund on Monday

Reuters

File photo of a vendor holding Sri Lankan bank notes while working at a market in Colombo on March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka has received the first tranche of an IMF bailout programme, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on March 22.

The crisis-ridden island nation was scheduled to receive a $330 million tranche, the first part of a nearly $3 billion bailout approved by the International Monetary Fund on Monday.

The aftermath of Sri Lanka’s economic crash

"This sets the stage for Sri Lanka to have better fiscal discipline and improved governance," Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

The IMF bailout is expected to catalyse additional support to the tune of $3.75 billion from the likes of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other lenders. It clears the way for Sri Lanka to rework a substantial part of its $84 billion worth of public debt.

Also read: Explaining Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

State finance minister Shehan Semasinghe said in an interview that Sri Lanka is ready to engage in restructuring talks with bilateral and private creditors to recover debt sustainability as "soon as possible."

This was the 17th IMF bailout for Sri Lanka and the third since the country's decades-long civil war ended in 2009.

Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the beginning of last year, tipping the island nation into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

