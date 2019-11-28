International

Sri Lanka probing Swiss embassy staffer ‘detention’ in Colombo

more-in

Swiss Foreign Ministry statement says a local employee of the embassy was detained against her will on the street and threatened at length by unidentified men to force her to disclose embassy-related information

Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday said they were probing a recent incident of a Swiss embassy staffer’s detention in Colombo, a day after the Swiss envoy raised the matter with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

“The police and the CID are conducting an investigation into the alleged incident and the authorities are hopeful of the fullest cooperation of the Swiss embassy,” said Ruwanthi Delpitiya, spokesperson at Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Wednesday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry issued a statement about a “serious security incident” involving a staff member at the Embassy of Switzerland in Colombo. “We can confirm that a local employee of the embassy was detained against her will on the street and threatened at length by unidentified men in order to force her to disclose embassy-related information,” the Ministry spokesperson said.

Observing that Switzerland regarded the incident “a very serious and unacceptable attack” on one of its diplomatic representations and its employees, the Swiss authorities had sought an immediate probe by Sri Lankan authorities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Switzerland
Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 12:31:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lanka-probing-swiss-embassy-staffer-detention-in-colombo/article30104793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY