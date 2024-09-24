ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake picks Harini Amarasuriya as Prime Minister

Updated - September 24, 2024 04:24 pm IST - COLOMBO

NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

PTI, Agencies

Harini Amarasuriya has been named as the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister on September 24, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday (September 24, 2204), becoming the first woman leader since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in the year 2000 to hold the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old National People’s Power (NPP) leader was sworn in by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who appointed his Cabinet of four, including himself.

She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Tech, Health, and Investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake

She has replaced Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who resigned from his post following the presidential election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A rights activist and university lecturer, Amarasuriya is the first woman Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since the late Sirimavo Bandaranaike took up office in 1994 and the third female Prime Minister in the country’s history.

NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

They would serve as the caretaker Cabinet with the imminent dissolution of parliament to call for a snap parliamentary election.

The election could happen in late November, officials said.

Mr. Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s ninth President on Sunday following his victory in the presidential election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US