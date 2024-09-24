GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake picks Harini Amarasuriya as Prime Minister

NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

Updated - September 24, 2024 04:24 pm IST - COLOMBO

PTI, Agencies
Harini Amarasuriya has been named as the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister on September 24, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Harini Amarasuriya has been named as the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister on September 24, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday (September 24, 2204), becoming the first woman leader since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in the year 2000 to hold the post.

The 54-year-old National People’s Power (NPP) leader was sworn in by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who appointed his Cabinet of four, including himself.

She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Tech, Health, and Investment.

IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake

She has replaced Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who resigned from his post following the presidential election.

A rights activist and university lecturer, Amarasuriya is the first woman Prime Minister of Sri Lanka since the late Sirimavo Bandaranaike took up office in 1994 and the third female Prime Minister in the country’s history.

NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

They would serve as the caretaker Cabinet with the imminent dissolution of parliament to call for a snap parliamentary election.

The election could happen in late November, officials said.

Mr. Dissanayake, 56, was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s ninth President on Sunday following his victory in the presidential election.

Published - September 24, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.