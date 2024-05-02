Sri Lanka political parties flag poll aspirations on May Day 

May 02, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COLOMBO

With a presidential election expected later this year,the May Day rallies ofall main political parties in Sri Lanka seemed a prelude to their poll campaigns. Leaders of various political camps made a direct pitch to the people in their respective public events, seeking their support in what would be the first election since the island nation’s debilitating economic crisis in 2022.

A year into the International Monetary Fund’s programme, that brought with it tough austerity measures, many Sri Lankans are reeling under the impact of steep tax hikes, and higher fuel and energy prices, amid high living costs.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who participated at the May Day event of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress in Kotagala in the Central Province, where many Malaiyaha Tamils, including estate workers reside and work, announced a hike in the daily wage of plantation sector workers, to LKR 1700 (roughly ₹ 477). Underscoring his government’s “diligent efforts” to stabilise the country’s economy, he further pledged to convert workers’ colonial-era line room accommodation to “villages”.

Speaking later at a Colombo rally organised by his United National Party (UNP), Mr. Wickremesinghe said his government took “difficult decisions” for economic recovery while challenging the main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB or United People’s Force) and the centre-left Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front) on what their response had been.

Addressing the SJB’s May Day rally in Colombo, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, pledged to implement the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan constitution, which promises a measure of power devolution to the provinces. Further, he proposed a “national wealth fund” to ensure prosperity of future generations. “A government led by us would establish such a fund with the goal of ensuring a more stable economy,” he said.

The JVP-led National People’s Power coalition put up a big show in capital Colombo, with scores of members and supporters marching across the city, chanting “we want a government”. Policemen were stationed in buildings and apartments en route their march, apparently in anticipation of the huge crowd. The party and its now-popular leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake told supporters gathered near Colombo’s Town Hall: “We should create Sri Lanka’s biggest people’s movement, in order to bring in a new era.” He promised equitable distribution of economic prosperity to all Sri Lankans.

Tamil parties from the island’s north and east held May Day events highlighting pending concerns over accountability, power devolution, and ongoing land grabs in the region.

