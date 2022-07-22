Sri Lanka crisis live updates | Ahead of new Cabinet’s swearing in today, troops raid Lanka’s main protest site, assault protesters and media

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe will appoint a new Prime Minister and a Cabinet on July 22 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

July 22, 2022 09:40 IST

President Wickremesinghe to swear in new Cabinet today; Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named PM

Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to swear in his Cabinet on Friday comprising members of the previous government, including Dinesh Gunewardena who will likely be the next Prime Minister.

Ahead of the swearing in of the new Cabinet, a huge military contingent, along with police, raided Galle Face in Colombo early on Friday, where anti-government protesters have peacefully agitated for over three months in the wake of the island nation’s grave economic crisis. Several protesters were assaulted by soldiers, according to eyewitnesses.

Also read | ‘Occupy Galle Face’: A tent city of resistance beside Colombo’s seat of power

The military attack on the main agitation site comes less than 24 hours after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as President, amid political tumult in the island after dramatic citizens’ protests on July 9 led to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comment | ‘Advantage New Delhi’ in Sri Lanka’s India lifeline

Here are the latest updates from the ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka:

Colombo | 9.35 a.m.

Sri Lanka’s new President Wickremesinghe to swear in Cabinet on Friday; Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on Thursday, is expected to appoint long-time Rajapaksa loyalist and senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena as Prime Minister, a source close to the President’s office told The Hindu.

Further, Mr. Wickremesinghe will continue with the last-appointed Cabinet until Opposition parties are “ready to cooperate” in an all-party government, the source said, requesting anonymity. Cabinet members will be sworn in on Friday morning, the President’s office said.

Colombo | 9.15 a.m.

Troops raid Sri Lanka’s main protest site, assault protesters and media

A huge military contingent, along with police, raided Galle Face in Colombo early on Friday, where anti-government protesters have peacefully agitated for over three months in the wake of the island nation’s grave economic crisis. Several protesters were assaulted by soldiers, eyewitnesses said.

United Nations | 9.10 a.m

Top U.N. official in Sri Lanka calls for inclusive consultations to resolve economic crisis

The top U.N. official in Sri Lanka has called on all stakeholders in the country to engage in broad and inclusive consultations to resolve the current economic crisis and the grievances of the people, according to a senior official representing the U.N. chief.

Deputy Spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, said at the daily news briefing that U.N. Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, “acknowledged the constitutional transfer of power to a new President”. - PTI