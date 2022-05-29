Sri Lanka police tear gas student protesters in fresh clashes

Anti-riot squads used water cannon followed by tear gas, as protesters pulled down barricades across a road leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence

Students from the faculty of medicine and sciences takes part in an anti-government demonstration demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Colombo, on May 29. | Photo Credit: AFP

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan president’s home on May 29 as the government offered an olive branch to demonstrators demanding his resignation.

Anti-riot squads used water cannon followed by tear gas, as protesters pulled down yellow iron barricades across a road leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo.

Nearby, thousands of men and women demonstrated for the 51st straight day outside Rajapaksa’s seafront office on May 29, demanding that he step down over the country’s worst economic crisis since independence.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe went on national television on the evening of May 29 offering young protesters a greater say in how the country is administered.

“The youth are calling for a change in the existing system,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said, laying out plans for 15 committees that would work with parliament to decide national policies.

“I propose to appoint four youth representatives to each of the 15 committees,” he said, adding that they could be drawn from the current protestors.

Mr. Wickremesinghe is not from Mr. Rajapaksa’s party, but was given the job after the president’s elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister on May 9 after weeks of protests, when no other legislator agreed to step in.

Mr. Wickremesinghe is the sole parliamentary representative of the United National Party, a once-powerful political force that was nearly wiped out in Sri Lanka’s last elections.

The president’s party, which has a majority in the legislature, has offered to provide him with the necessary support to run a government.

The students’ action came a day after a similar clash when protesters tried to storm President Rajapaksa’s heavily guarded colonial-era official residence, where he has bunkered down since thousands surrounded his private home on March 31.

An unprecedented shortage of foreign exchange to import even the most essential supplies, including food, fuel and medicines, has led to severe hardships for the country’s 22-million population.

Earlier in April, the government had asked the IMF for urgent financial assistance and talks are still underway. The country has also defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt.

Its currency has depreciated by 44.2% against the U.S. dollar this year, while inflation hit a record 33.8% in April.