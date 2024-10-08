GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lanka orders new probe into Easter Sunday bombings

Ms. Herath's announcement came days after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dismissed Sri Lanka's intelligence chief, Suresh Sallay

Published - October 08, 2024 11:59 pm IST - Colombo

AFP
In this April 21, 2019 file photo, Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony’s Shrine after a blast on Easter Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In this April 21, 2019 file photo, Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony’s Shrine after a blast on Easter Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka's new government announced a probe Tuesday (October 8, 2024) into 2019 Easter bombings that killed 279 people, saying that previous investigations had failed to identify other culprits responsible for the country's worst-ever attack against civilians.

In the aftermath, officials blamed a local jihadist group for the suicide bombings on three churches and three hotels, but a top Sri Lankan intelligence official was also accused of orchestrating the attack.

Other investigations faulted the authorities for failing to act on warnings from an Indian intelligence agency that an attack was imminent.

"There have been several commissions of inquiry, but some evidence was suppressed," Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told reporters.

"We want to find out why there were irregularities in the previous investigations, take a fresh look at the incident, expose the culprits, and bring them to justice."

Ms. Herath's announcement came days after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake dismissed Sri Lanka's intelligence chief, Suresh Sallay.

British broadcaster Channel 4 reported last year that Mr. Sallay was linked with the bombers and had met with them prior to the attack.

A whistleblower told the network that he had permitted the attack to proceed with the intention of influencing that year's presidential election in favour of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Two days after the bombings, Mr. Rajapaksa declared his candidacy and won the November vote in a landslide after promising to stamp out Islamist extremists.

Mr. Sallay, who has denied any involvement in the bombings, was promoted to head Sri Lanka's main spy agency following Mr. Rajapaksa's win.

Sri Lanka's Catholic minority has maintained a campaign for justice since the bombings, saying that prior investigations failed to answer outstanding questions.

President Dissanayake on Sunday visited one of the churches targeted in the Easter Sunday attacks, where 116 people perished, and vowed justice for the victims.

"There is a widespread belief in society that the Easter Sunday attacks may have been carried out to gain political mileage," Mr. Dissanayake told the congregation.

More than 500 people were wounded in the bombings, which also killed 45 foreigners and crashed the island nation's lucrative tourism industry.

Last year, the Supreme Court fined then-President Maithripala Sirisena and four senior officials more than $1.03 million in a civil case for their failure to prevent the attacks.

The UN asked Sri Lanka in April to publish parts of previous inquiries into the bombings that had been withheld from the public.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka Easter bombings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.