International

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain COVID-19

Sri Lankan health officials take swab samples from employees of the Colombo municipal council to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas.

The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, a cluster centred around a garment factory in densely populated Western province.

By Friday the number of infections linked to the cluster climbed to 1,053, with more than 2,000 more people asked to quarantine at home. The majority of infected people are co-workers of the first patient, who is a worker at the garment factory.

Police have imposed a curfew on the neighbourhoods where many of the patients live. Schools and key public offices have closed, public gatherings have been ordered halted and restrictions have been imposed on public transport.

Western province is also home to the capital, Colombo.

Since the pandemic began, Sri Lanka has reported 4,459 infections and 13 deaths. Of the total patients, 3,278 have recovered.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 2:13:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lanka-orders-closures-to-contain-covid-19/article32812550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story