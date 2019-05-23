Sri Lanka, Maldives greet PM Modi

Leaders from Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Thursday sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet from his official handle around noon, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said: “Congratulations on your victory and the people’s re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future. @narendramodi.”

Mr. Sirisena, who also sent a letter, said the decision of the people of India to entrust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies with the responsibility of “guiding India’s destiny” for a further term with this renewed mandate was a “clear endorsement” of Mr. Modi’s policies. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who congratulated his Indian counterpart in a letter and on Twitter, said he looked forward to working closely with Mr. Modi to take forward “ongoing initiatives in multi-faceted sectors of cooperation.”

“I remain confident that the time-tested bilateral friendship between our two countries will be further consolidated and expanded during your consecutive second term of office,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

Indo-Lanka ties have remained largely cordial since Mr. Modi came to power in 2014. Despite concern in New Delhi over the pace of India-assisted projects in the island and accusations of New Delhi’s alleged role in the 2015 regime change in Sri Lanka, leaders across political hues have met Mr. Modi on multiple occasions in India and Sri Lanka.

One of the first messages from Sri Lanka on Thursday came from former President and Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa. In a couple of tweets, he said: “Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations @narendramodi for a second term in office. We wish you and the people of India the very best under your dynamic leadership, as you continue your journey in taking India forward. ½.”

“We hope both our nations will build on the existing strong bilateral relationship that we share and work together to further strengthen it for mutual benefit under your leadership. 2/2”

Leaders from the Maldives, especially the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party, too congratulated Mr. Modi.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said in a tweet: “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his historic victory... It is a strong affirmation of the Indian people’s confidence in the BJP/led government. I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation.”

Former President Mohamed Nasheed wished Mr. Modi and the BJP on Twitter on May 19, as polling closed, and days before the actual results were announced. On Thursday, he tweeted: “Early election results confirm what many of us predicted: Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi has won big in the general election. Heartfelt congratulations to the PM from the Maldives! We very much look forward to continuing our close co-operation with you and your government.”