Sri Lanka keeping a close watch on locust situation in India

08 June 2020 00:05 IST

At the moment, the threat is thousands of miles away, says official

Sri Lanka is keeping a close watch on the locust situation in India, as it prepares to battle an increased population of local grasshoppers this season.

“At the moment, the threat is thousands of miles away. We don’t think the locusts in India are heading this way yet, though we are keeping a close watch,” W.M.W. Weerakoon, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, told The Hindu on Sunday.

More grasshoppers

Meanwhile, agriculture authorities have asked farmers across the island to alert them if they spot an unusual rise in local grasshoppers in their fields.

“We get local grasshoppers this time of the year, but there appears to be an increase. So we have asked farmers to monitor the situation and update us. But this is not the desert locust,” Mr. Weerakoon said. In May, the Department of Agriculture reported a large population of local grasshoppers in Mawathagama, in Kurunegala district in Sri Lanka’s North Western Province. They were preparing to contain the manifestation with chemicals. “Now, we fear there may be similar grasshoppers in other parts as well,” he said, adding that the change in climatic patterns may have contributed to it. The grasshoppers multiply in warm, dry conditions, followed by spells of rain.

According to Mr. Weerakoon, the local grasshoppers are more likely to attack home gardens and small fields, than large cultivable areas. “In the case of large fields, we anyway plough the land, which makes it harder for the eggs to survive. In the case of home gardens, they survive,” he said, adding that a majority of the nearly 5.6 million-households in Sri Lanka had some form of home garden. “That too in the wake of COVID-19 we have been encouraging people to grow their own food in home gardens. That is why we are taking precautionary measures to arrest the grasshopper population”.

Last year, Sri Lanka’s farmers were badly affected by the fall army worm — from the moth species, known by the scientific name Spodoptera frugiperda — said to have been carried here by strong winds from India. On the heels of a severe drought then, the fall army worm affected about 50% of the maize crop.