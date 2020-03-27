International

Sri Lanka frees soldier who killed 8 Tamils

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.   | Photo Credit: AFP

In 2015, Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake was convicted for the killings in Mirusuvil, Jaffna Peninsula, and sentenced to death.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday pardoned and released an Army man who was on death row for killing eight Tamil civilians, including a five-year-old and two teenagers, in 2000 during the civil war.

“The President has instructed the Ministry of Justice to release Sgt Ratnayake from prison,” a spokeswoman at the Presidential Media Division said.

In 2019, the Supreme Court affirmed the conviction and sentence.

