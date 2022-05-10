Sri Lanka crisis live updates | President outlines emergency powers for military, police

Eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes in Sri Lanka that prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on Monday

A vehicle of Sri Lanka’s ruling party supporters burns after being set on fire during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on May 9 amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protestors, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to meet with the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament in order to set up a government, sources have claimed. Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardena has also said that he had called a meeting of party leaders to discuss the business of House for its reconvening.

Colombo

Protestors set up checkpoints on road leading to Colombo airport

The checkpoints have been set up by anti-government protestors to prevent loyalists of the Rajapaksa family from leaving the country. Widespread violence broke out in Sri Lanka on Monday after supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protestors. Mr. Rajapaksa later resigned from his post. — PTI

Parliament

Speaker asks President to reconvene Parliament this week

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker on Tuesday requested embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reconvene the House this week to discuss the current situation amid unprecedented violence and widespread protest against the government over the country’ worst economic crisis in decades.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardena said he had telephoned President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with his request.

Parliamentary officials said the President will be required to reconvene Parliament ahead of its scheduled date of May 17 as there is no Prime Minister and government currently.

Trincomalee Naval base

Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

A protest began in front of Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee Naval Base after reports emerged that former Prime Minister Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members were there after leaving the official residence Temple Trees in Colombo, the Daily Mirror newspaper said.

Trincomalee is a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Rajapaksa left his official Temple Trees residence early on Tuesday morning even as a mob tried to enter the premises.

Throughout the night on Monday, the police fired teargas shells to quell mobs trying to enter the Temple Trees residence.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers lodged a complaint with the police headquarters to arrest Mr. Rajapaksa and his colleagues who had allegedly instigated Monday’s violence against peaceful anti-government protestors.

Emergency powers

Sri Lanka gives emergency powers to military, police after clashes kill many

Sri Lanka gave emergency powers on May 10 to its military and police to detain people without a warrant after a day of clashes that killed eight people and injured more than 200, in violence that prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign.

As the Indian Ocean nation battles its worst economic crisis in history, thousands of protestors had defied curfew to attack government figures, setting ablaze homes, shops and businesses belonging to ruling party lawmakers and provincial politicians.

Violence in Sri Lanka

Opposition calls for Mahinda Rajapaksa’s arrest for inciting violence

Sri Lanka’s former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is facing calls for his arrest from Opposition politicians for inciting violence against peaceful anti-government protesters that claimed at least eight lives, left more than 200 people injured and saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians.

Colombo

Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated the official residence Temple Trees

Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated the Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, on May 10 (morning), according to media reports.

The police on Monday used tear gas and fired in the air to stop a mob which was trying to break into Temple Trees, the office-cum-residence of the Prime Minister.

An all-island curfew, which was scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday, was extended last night until Wednesday as arson attacks were reported from most parts of the country.

Army chief General Shavendra Silva called for calm and said the necessary action would be taken to maintain law and order. In the current state of emergency, the troops are given extensive powers to arrest people. The Opposition parties urged the reconvening of the Parliament before the scheduled date of May 17.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena also requested the President to immediately summon Parliament. The trade unions announced that they would launch a continuous strike from Tuesday to protest against the government-backed crackdown on the peaceful protests.

The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Sri Lanka violence

Attorney General wants investigation on violence

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General on May 10 asked the police chief to conduct an urgent and full-fledged investigation into the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters.

Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam has advised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the incidents of unlawful interference into the people’s constitutional rights, the circumstances that led to them; and, the consequent commission of penal offences in the process, News First website reported.

In a letter to the IGP, the Attorney General said as the incident in metropolitan Colombo triggered sporadic acts of violence of serious nature involving people and their property all over the country, the Attorney General advised the police chief to further investigate the aftermath of the incidents, the News First report said.

He urged the IGP to complete the investigation on an urgent priority basis.