Sri Lanka crisis live updates | Sri Lanka acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of parliamentary vote

The parliamentary vote to elect a new president is to be held on July 20.

Girls display their arms painted with message “Ranil go home’ referring to Prime Minister and acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka. File | Photo Credit: AP

The parliamentary vote to elect a new president is to be held on July 20.

Sri Lanka’s acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe renewed the country’s state of emergency Monday ahead of a parliamentary vote to pick a new head of state — a poll in which he is a leading candidate.

Ranil Wickremesinghe automatically became acting president when Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned last week after fleeing to Singapore.

In depth | Sri Lanka crisis

Police and the military have already stepped up security ahead of Wednesday’s vote to elect a president for the remainder of Mr. Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in November 2024.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, a six-time former prime minister, is being backed for the position by Mr. Rajapaksa’s party, which remains the largest in the legislature.

Editorial | Fleeing, quitting: On the decline and fall of Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The ex-president was forced to flee when tens of thousands of protesters stormed his official residence after months of demonstrations across the country demanding his resignation over the country’s economic crisis.

Here are the latest updates

Colombo

Sri Lanka acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of parliamentary vote

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation.

“It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” the notification stated.

Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

Slave Island

Hunger pains on Slave Island as Sri Lanka’s food prices rocket

During the country’s worst-ever economic crisis, which has driven rampant inflation and spurred protests that last week brought down the president, Sri Lankans are buying less, eating less and working less.

“It’s very difficult to live, even a loaf of bread is expensive,” Milton Pereira told AFP outside his modest home in Slave Island, a poor enclave of the capital Colombo.

Triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s financial woes were exacerbated by government mismanagement, critics say.

Food inflation in Sri Lanka reached 80.1% in the year to June, according to official figures. — AFP

Colombo

Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day Sunday having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country’s economic crisis continues.

Demonstrators take part in a celebration as Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day at the Galle face protest area near Presidential secretariat in Colombo, on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency.

His mismanagement is blamed for Sri Lanka’s financial turmoil, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.