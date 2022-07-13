Sri Lanka crisis live | Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

A protester waves a national flag outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

July 13, 2022 12:05 IST

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the island and reached the nearby Maldives in the early hours of Wednesday, ahead of his promised resignation, days after enraged protesters overran his office and residence in a protest sparked by a devastating economic crisis

Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on Wednesday, the country’s president flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence in a likely prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his island nation’s worst-ever economic crisis. Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a “peaceful transition of power” after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

The island nation of 22 million people has suffered months of lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and galloping inflation in its most painful downturn on record.

Months of protests have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country’s finances.

Protesters stormed the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office after the president fled the country only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

The United States rejected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s recent request for a visa, The Hindu learnt from a top official, amid growing speculation over the besieged leader’s “attempts to flee” the country after promising to quit office.

Here are the latest updates about the ongoing economic-turned-political crisis in the island nation.

12:04 pm

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe declares Emergency in Sri Lanka, curfew imposed in Western Province

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared an island-wide Emergency and a curfew in the Western Province, his office said, “using his powers as acting President”, although President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is yet to officially resign.

The move came as thousands of angry protesters gathered outside the PM’s office, official and private residences, and several other locations in capital Colombo Wednesday morning.

12 pm

Sri Lanka president flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation

Sri Lanka’s embattled president flew out of his country to the Maldives early Wednesday, in a likely prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his island nation’s worst-ever economic crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday and clear the way for a “peaceful transition of power” after fleeing his official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Mr. Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained.

He, his wife and two bodyguards were the four passengers on board an Antonov-32 military aircraft that took off from Sri Lanka’s main international airport, immigration sources told AFP. -AFP

July 13

Maldivian Parliament Speaker Nasheed negotiated President Rajapaksa’s escape from Sri Lanka: Sources

Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s escape from the country to the Maldives was negotiated by the Maldivian Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed, sources said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the Sri Lankan Air Force said that under the Constitution granted to an Executive President, Rajapaksa was flown to the Maldives onboard an Air Force plane early Wednesday morning. -PTI

July 13

India denies ‘baseless and speculative’ media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya’s visit to the Maldives

India on Wednesday categorically denied “baseless and speculative” media reports that it facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country’s economy.

“The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted. -PTI