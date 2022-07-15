  • The Package

Sri Lanka crisis: in depth

Protesters cheer as they leave prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Sri Lankan protesters began to retreat from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. | Photo Credit: AP
The Hindu BureauJuly 15, 2022 18:05 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 18:35 IST

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is aggravating rapidly, putting citizens through enormous hardship.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 14, 2022 sent his resignation letter. Mr. Gotabaya will be the last of the Rajapaksas to resign from office, following his brothers, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down earlier in the wake of raging opposition to the ruling clan. The unprecedented resistance to the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most formidable political brand for over 15 years, has decisively eliminated the first family from political prominence for the near future. 

Ranil Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka’s acting President on July 13, 2022. The announcement came even as enraged protesters overran the Premier’s office in Colombo, in the midst of persisting agitations against the leader, now as unpopular as the President

India and China have extended emergency assistance by way of loans and currency swaps, but Sri Lanka is still on the edge. 

In This Package
Data
Data | Economic hardships aside, erosion of democracy in Sri Lanka a key reason for public anger
World
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | How can India help Sri Lanka?
Comment
Getting Sri Lanka out of the economic mess
Editorial
The uprising: on ongoing protests in Sri Lanka
Editorial
Fleeing, quitting: On the decline and fall of Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Editorial
Crisis in Sri Lanka
Podcast
What’s next for Sri Lanka? | In Focus podcast
World
In Sri Lanka, an uneasy calm before the storm
World
Watch | The ‘food emergency' in Sri Lanka explained
World
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Lessons from Sri Lanka’s crisis
Comment
In Sri Lankan crisis, a window of economic opportunity
World
Explained | The political career of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
World
Sri Lanka’s aggravating economic crisis
World
A season of protests in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens 
Comment
Explaining Sri Lanka’s economic crisis
World
Brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Lead
In Sri Lanka, no quiet after the storm
