Sri Lanka confirms major debt deal with China

October 12, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Colombo

The Sri Lankan government has confirmed that it has concluded a preliminary deal with China on the restructuring of its debts to Beijing, seen as a "big step" in the cash-strapped country's economic recovery.

In a statement issued on October 11, the Ministry of Finance said, “The Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on the key principles and indicative terms of a debt treatment with the Export-Import Bank of China. China holds about 52% of Sri Lanka’s $46 billion external credit.”

The agreement in principle covers approximately $4.2 billion of outstanding debt, it said adding that it constitutes “a key step towards restoring Sri Lanka’s long-term debt sustainability and will pave the way to a prompt economic recovery”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms of the restructuring agreed upon will provide the space for Sri Lanka to implement its reform agenda.

The government has expressed hope that it should also facilitate approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the second tranche of the $2.9 billion bailout of approximately $334 million.

“Yesterday marked a big step for Sri Lanka as we reached this landmark agreement in principle on debt treatment terms with our largest single creditor. We thank China Exim Bank for its support in resolving our country’s debt situation.”

“This agreement constitutes a key milestone in Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to foster its economic recovery,” the Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardena said.

On Wednesday, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said China's assurance to Sri Lanka to restructure its external debt is an important development for the debt-ridden country's economic situation.

He added that when Sri Lanka went into default in 2022 due to the economic crisis, the island’s outstanding external debt stood at around $46 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.