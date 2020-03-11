Sri Lanka calls for cooperation after tourist guide gets infected

COLOMBO

Sri Lanka on Wednesday urged the public to cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the island nation, after a local tourist guide tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 52-year-old tourist guide was on Tuesday found to be the first Sri Lankan to be infected by the virus, according to the Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe. The patient has been sent to the infectious diseases hospital, a press release from the President’s Media Division said.

Primary contacts

Authorities are checking on the people who may have come into contact with the patient.

Earlier, a Chinese tourist visiting Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID 19, and she returned to China in February, following treatment in quarantine.

Further, from Tuesday onwards, the Sri Lankan government has enforced mandatory quarantine of all passengers arriving from countries, including Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department has said that Sri Lanka has suspended visa on arrival until further notice.