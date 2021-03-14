Sri Lanka asks Amazon to not sell flag-themed items

Row over lion-printed bikinis, doormats

Sri Lanka has asked retail giant Amazon to take down bikinis, briefs and doormats featuring the nation’s lion flag from its site, authorities said on Sunday, two days after it protested against the Chinese-made products.

The country is highly sensitive to what it sees as any misuse of its national flag, as well as Buddhist symbols.

Sri Lanka said it had lodged a formal protest with the online retailer and asked Chinese authorities to ensure an end to the manufacture and sale of similar products.

“The company which marketed the product on Amazon was requested by letter from the embassy to immediately cease selling the doormats and any such products, misusing the Sri Lanka flag,” the Sri Lankan Embassy in China said.

Sri Lanka’s Embassy in Washington said it had also complained to the U.S. government over what it called a “violation of intellectual property rights” of the South Asian nation.

However, two days after Sri Lanka’s intervention, dozens of retailers were still selling the flag-themed items.

Several Chinese vendors on Amazon were offering the doormat at prices ranging from $10 to $24, and the lion-printed briefs and bikini from $9.20 to $17.30.

“This is how the Chinese see Sri Lanka,” said one Facebook user.

Another suggested the doormat was a forewarning of how future relations might play out in light of Sri Lanka’s huge debt to China.