Sri Lanka announces visa-free access to Indians, nationals from 34 other countries from Oct 31

The visa-free policy will be valid for six months

Published - August 22, 2024 10:51 am IST - Colombo

PTI
File image used for representative purpose only,

File image used for representative purpose only, | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Sri Lankan government has announced visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, the U.K. and the U.S. to the island nation for six months, media reports said on Wednesday (August 22).

The Cabinet made the decision which will be in effect from October 1, 2024, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported quoting Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism, Harin Fernando.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court suspends controversial visa process involving Indian company

The policy is for six months, Mr. Fernando said.

Countries on the list include India, the U.K., China, the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand.

Other countries include Malaysia, Japan, France, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, Belarus, Iran, Sweden, South Korea, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and New Zealand.

Earlier, controversy surrounded increased fees for on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka, which were being handled by a foreign company.

Visitors from India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia received tourist visas free of charge to Sri Lanka.

