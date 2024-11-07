ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish region says 93 missing after devastating floods

Published - November 07, 2024 04:08 am IST - Valencia, Spain

Search and rescue operations on Wednesday targeted underground garages and waterways in the Valencia region.

AFP

A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE

Some 93 people are listed as missing after devastating floods ravaged southeastern Spain over a week ago, killing more than 200, regional judicial authorities in Valencia said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia's superior court of justice had on Tuesday listed 89 people as missing but said another four missing persons had been reported to law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

The worst floods to hit Spain in a generation have killed at least 219 people, mostly in the Valencia region.

ADVERTISEMENT

That figure is expected to rise with many of the missing people presumed to have died, although the court said that authorities have not ruled out finding some of them alive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Search and rescue operations on Wednesday targeted underground garages and waterways in the Valencia region.

The 15,000 police and soldiers deployed to the region have been helping clean up the devastation and repair roads and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain's government on Tuesday announced an aid package worth 10.6 billion euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild the devastated regions.

On Wednesday, the European Investment Bank also pledged 900 million euros to finance reconstruction in the affected regions.

vab/fjb/bc/giv

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Spain / flood

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US