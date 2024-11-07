 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spanish region says 93 missing after devastating floods

Search and rescue operations on Wednesday targeted underground garages and waterways in the Valencia region.

Published - November 07, 2024 04:08 am IST - Valencia, Spain

AFP
A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain.

A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE

Some 93 people are listed as missing after devastating floods ravaged southeastern Spain over a week ago, killing more than 200, regional judicial authorities in Valencia said on Wednesday.

Valencia's superior court of justice had on Tuesday listed 89 people as missing but said another four missing persons had been reported to law enforcement officers on Wednesday.

The worst floods to hit Spain in a generation have killed at least 219 people, mostly in the Valencia region.

That figure is expected to rise with many of the missing people presumed to have died, although the court said that authorities have not ruled out finding some of them alive.

Search and rescue operations on Wednesday targeted underground garages and waterways in the Valencia region.

The 15,000 police and soldiers deployed to the region have been helping clean up the devastation and repair roads and infrastructure.

Spain's government on Tuesday announced an aid package worth 10.6 billion euros ($11.5 billion) to rebuild the devastated regions.

On Wednesday, the European Investment Bank also pledged 900 million euros to finance reconstruction in the affected regions.

vab/fjb/bc/giv

Published - November 07, 2024 04:08 am IST

Related Topics

Spain / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.