Spanish Prime Minister visits China to shore up trade & cultural ties amid EV tariff spat

Published - September 09, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Beijing

In 2020 Beijing had to export pig products after its pig farms were decimated by a swine disease, half of the the total exports came from Spain

AP

Spain’s Prime Minister visited China last in March 2023 when Spain held the rotating European Union presidency. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials on Monday (September 9, 2024) during his second trip to China in a year-and-a-half that comes amid a spat over electric cars.

The centre-left Socialist leader will also attend a business forum in Beijing for Spanish and Chinese companies before travelling to Shanghai later Monday (September 9, 2024). The next day he will attend more business events and the inauguration of a Cervantes Institute, a centre that promotes Spanish language and culture.

Prior to holding talks and dining with Chinese President Xi, Spanish PM Sánchez will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, and the head of the ceremonial legislature, Zhao Leji. Sánchez arrived late Sunday (September 8, 2024) and departs Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez is a risk-taker with a flair for survival

Mr. Sánchez visited China in March 2023 when Spain held the rotating European Union presidency.

Spain was among the EU members that expressed support earlier this year for a 36.7% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. The Chinese government responded by launching an investigation into EU pork imports.

Xi Jinping hosts two dozen African leaders at China's biggest summit in years

EU exports of pork products to China hit a peak at 7.4 billion euros (USD 7.9 billion) in 2020 when Beijing had to turn abroad to satisfy domestic demand after its pig farms were decimated by a swine disease. EU pork exports to China have dropped since then, hitting 2.5 billion euros (USD 2.6 billion) last year. Almost half of that total came from Spain.

The tension over pork has not stopped Spain from welcoming the plans of Chinese carmaker Chery to open a plant for electric vehicles in Barcelona.

