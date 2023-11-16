HamberMenu
Spain's Pedro Sánchez reelected prime minister despite controversy over amnesty for separatists

Spain’s acting Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has been chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote

November 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MADRID

AP
Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and some socialist deputies applaud after he was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government after a parliamentary vote at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 16, 2023.

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and some socialist deputies applaud after he was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government after a parliamentary vote at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain’s acting Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote Thursday.

Mr. Sánchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.

The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists that Mr. Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.

Mr. Sánchez won the vote after clinching the support of six smaller parties, allowing him to achieve the majority lawmakers needed to be reelected and form another minority coalition government with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party.

Spain’s inconclusive national elections on July 23 left a highly fractured parliament. The center-right Popular Party received the most votes in the elections but failed to get enough support to form a government because of its alliances with the far-right Vox party.

The Socialists finished second with 121 seats but now have the support of the 179 lawmakers following a series of pacts.

It remains to be seen if Mr. Sánchez can maintain their support over the next four years.

