Spain’s number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

Health personnel wearing face masks, gloves and protective suits at a hospital in Madrid, Spain. | File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There are more than 1.4 lakh detected cases in the country

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the Health Ministry said.

The number of total fatalities caused by the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 14,555 on Wednesday, the ministry said. The daily increase as a percentage of the total death toll was 5.5%, down from 5.7% the day before, when 743 people died.

The overall detected cases in the country rose to 1,46,690 from 1,40,510 on Tuesday, it added.

