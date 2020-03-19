International

Spain toll soars nearly 30% to 767

Spain on Thursday announced that deaths from COVID-19 had jumped by nearly 30% over the past 24 hours to 767. The number of people who have contracted the disease has, meanwhile, grown by around 25% to 17,147.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
