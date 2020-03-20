Spain toll crosses 1,000

20 March 2020 22:29 IST

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,002 in Spain on Friday after 235 people died in 24 hours, and the number of cases approached 20,000, the Health Ministry said. The spiralling number of infections has propelled Spain into the top four worst-hit countries in the world — with the figures growing as the country steps up its capacity for testing. Over the past seven days, the number of deaths has risen 10-fold, the figures show.

Since the last update around mid-day on Thursday, another 2,833 infections have been confirmed, taking the overall number of cases to 19,980, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

But he said it was “very likely that the figures underestimated the overall number” of people with the virus, saying the testing laboratories were “overwhelmed” which could skew the numbers.

Of those diagnosed, 52 % were in hospital and around 6% were being treated in intensive care.

Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 7,165 cases, or 36% of the total infections in Spain, while the number of deaths in the capital rose to 628 -- around 63% of the national total.

Government figures show that 1,585 cases have recovered, three-quarters of whom are in the Madrid region.