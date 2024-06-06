ADVERTISEMENT

Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case over Israel's actions in Gaza

Updated - June 06, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 01:59 pm IST - MADRID

Spain is the first European nation to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico.

Agencies

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. File | Photo Credit: AP

Spain will join South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on May 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain is the first European nation to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico.

The question of Palestine’s U.N. membership

Spain, Norway and Ireland moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations designed to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year’s Hamas-led attack. Tel Aviv slammed the diplomatic move that will have no immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told his nation in a televised address from Madrid that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US