Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case over Israel's actions in Gaza

Spain will join South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on May 6.

Spain is the first European nation to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico.

Spain, Norway and Ireland moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations designed to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year’s Hamas-led attack. Tel Aviv slammed the diplomatic move that will have no immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told his nation in a televised address from Madrid that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

