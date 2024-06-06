GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case over Israel's actions in Gaza

Spain is the first European nation to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico.

Updated - June 06, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 01:59 pm IST - MADRID

Agencies
Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. File

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. File | Photo Credit: AP

Spain will join South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice against Israel's actions in Gaza, its foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares said on May 6.

Spain is the first European nation to join the case, which has also been joined by Chile and Mexico.

The question of Palestine’s U.N. membership

Spain, Norway and Ireland moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations designed to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year’s Hamas-led attack. Tel Aviv slammed the diplomatic move that will have no immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told his nation in a televised address from Madrid that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.