Spain PM, king heckled on visit to flood-hit area

The crowd's anger seemed mostly directed at PM Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon.

Published - November 04, 2024 02:33 am IST - Paiporta, Spain

AFP
King Felipe VI of Spain (L) talks with a person as angry residents heckle him during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating deadly floods

King Felipe VI of Spain (L) talks with a person as angry residents heckle him during his visit to Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 3, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating deadly floods | Photo Credit: AFP

A delegation led by Spain's king and prime minister was heckled on Sunday as it visited the Valencia region hit by deadly floods, with some screaming "assassins" and others throwing mud, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the town of Paiporta, one of the most affected by the floods that have killed more than 200 people, alongside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other officials.

The crowd's anger seemed mostly directed at Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazon. "Mazon resign!" some shouted. "How many deaths?! Out!"

