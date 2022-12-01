Spain PM got letter similar to one which exploded at Ukraine embassy

December 01, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Madrid

Spain's High Court has opened a probe for a possible case of terrorism.

AFP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during the presentation of the Green hydrogen plant at Cepsa Energy Park in San Roque, near Algeciras, southern Spain, December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Spanish prime minister received a booby-trapped letter last week which was "similar" to one which exploded Wednesday at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid, lightly injuring an employee, officials said Thursday.

Security staff carried out a "controlled explosion" of the mailed item, whose "content was similar" to that found in other letters sent to the Ukrainian embassy, an air force base, the defence ministry and a military equipment firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The envelope, "containing pyrotechnic material" and addressed to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, arrived by regular mail on November 24, the interior ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday the security officer at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid lightly injured his hand while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador, prompting Kyiv to boost security at its embassies worldwide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spain's High Court has opened a probe for a possible case of terrorism.

Later in the evening, a second "suspicious postal shipment" was intercepted at the headquarters of military equipment firm Instalaza in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, the interior ministry said.

Experts carried out a controlled explosion of that mailed item as well.

Instalaza makes the grenade launchers that Spain donates to Ukraine.

Earlier Thursday, security forces also detected a "suspect envelope" at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz outside of Madrid which is regularly used to send weapons donated by Spain to Ukraine.

Police were called to the base "to secure the area and investigators are analysing this envelope" which was addressed to the base's satellite centre, the interior ministry said.

"Both the characteristics of the envelopes and their content are similar in the four cases," it said in a statement, adding police had informed the National Court of the four incidents.

A fifth envelope with "explosive" arrived at the defence ministry in Madrid on Thursday morning, a defence ministry source told AFP.

Experts blew up the package at the ministry, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Spain / explosion

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US