December 13, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

SpaceX said it was standing down on Wednesday's launch of the U.S. military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit.

"We are standing down from tomorrow's Falcon Heavy launch of USSF-52 to perform additional system checkouts," SpaceX said in a tweet on Tuesday, without confirming a new launch date.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at the Cape.