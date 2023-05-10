ADVERTISEMENT

Southeast Asia leaders seek halt on Myanmar violence, inclusive dialogue: statement

May 10, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia

“We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence,” said the statement.

Reuters

Leaders of ASEAN on Wednesday called for an end to hostilities in military-ruled Myanmar to allow inclusive dialogue and humanitarian assistance. | file photo | Photo Credit: AP

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday called for an end to hostilities in military-ruled Myanmar to allow inclusive dialogue and humanitarian assistance.

"We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues," it said in a statement issued during a summit in Indonesia.

