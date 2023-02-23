ADVERTISEMENT

South Sudan's President calls on refugees to return home

February 23, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - JUBA

South Sudan is still recovering from the five-year civil war that erupted in late 2013, and fleeing South Sudanese formed the world's largest refugee camp in neighboring Uganda

AP

Pope Francis shakes hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, during a farewell ceremony before his departure in Juba, South Sudan, February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Sudan’s President has urged the country’s more than two million refugees to return home in his first meeting with displaced people since civil war erupted almost a decade ago.

President Salva Kiir’s appeal on Wednesday came as the country prepares to hold its first elections since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. South Sudan’s delayed elections are set to take place in December 2024.

South Sudan is still recovering from the five-year civil war that erupted in late 2013, killed hundreds of thousands of people and ended with a peace agreement in 2018. For a while, fleeing South Sudanese formed the world's largest refugee camp in neighboring Uganda.

The President’s meeting came two weeks after the visiting Pope Francis met with displaced South Sudanese in the capital, Juba, and appealed for lasting peace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With peace implementation moving towards the final phase where elections will end the transitional period, repatriating our people from the camps in neighboring countries should top our agenda,” Mr. Kiir said.

The President assured people returning to the country of their security, and he appealed to international partners to support the government in reintegrating returnees.

“For those who will opt to return to their habitual areas of residence, the government will provide security,” Mr. Kiir said. Those who cannot return to their home communities will be allocated land in states where displacement camps are located, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / South Sudan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US