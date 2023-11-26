ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's spy agency chief and top intelligence officials resign

November 26, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters

Head of the North Korean high-level delegation, Won Tong Yon (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Kim Kyou-hyun upon his arrival at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul February 12, 2014. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of the head of the intelligence agency and his two deputies on Sunday, his office said.

Mr. Yoon's office did not specify any reasons for the resignations. But local media have reported there were troubles during previous personnel reshuffles at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Kim Kyou-hyun, a veteran diplomat with expertise in U.S. and North Korea affairs, had overseen the NIS since Mr. Yoon took office in May 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yoon appointed two senior NIS officials to take over the deputy positions immediately, his office said. He has yet to nominate the next director, subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"Director Kim worked to reestablish the status of the NIS as the nation's top security intelligence agency during a government change, and build a collaboration system with intelligence agencies of friendly countries," Mr. Yoon's office said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

South Korea

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US