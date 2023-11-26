HamberMenu
South Korea's spy agency chief and top intelligence officials resign

November 26, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
Head of the North Korean high-level delegation, Won Tong Yon (L) shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Kim Kyou-hyun upon his arrival at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul February 12, 2014.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of the head of the intelligence agency and his two deputies on Sunday, his office said.

Mr. Yoon's office did not specify any reasons for the resignations. But local media have reported there were troubles during previous personnel reshuffles at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Kim Kyou-hyun, a veteran diplomat with expertise in U.S. and North Korea affairs, had overseen the NIS since Mr. Yoon took office in May 2022.

Mr. Yoon appointed two senior NIS officials to take over the deputy positions immediately, his office said. He has yet to nominate the next director, subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"Director Kim worked to reestablish the status of the NIS as the nation's top security intelligence agency during a government change, and build a collaboration system with intelligence agencies of friendly countries," Mr. Yoon's office said in a statement.

