South Korea's former president,Roh Tae-woo, a decorated war veteran who played a pivotal but controversial role in the transition to democratic elections from rule by authoritarian leaders, died on Tuesday. He was 88-years old.
South Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo passes away
Reuters
SEOUL,
October 26, 2021 11:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 11:20:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-koreas-former-president-roh-tae-woo-passes-away/article37172174.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story