South Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo passes away

South Korea former president Roh Tae Woo   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

South Korea's former president,Roh Tae-woo, a decorated war veteran who played a pivotal but controversial role in the transition to democratic elections from rule by authoritarian leaders, died on Tuesday. He was 88-years old.


