ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

May 26, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - SEOUL

Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened a door on a flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport

AP

An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane’s doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said. | Photo Credit: AP

A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport on May 26, airline and government officials said.

Some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and how long the door was open wasn't immediately disclosed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US