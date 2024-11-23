ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea will not attend Sado mine memorial event in Japan amid lingering historical tensions

Published - November 23, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Seoul

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was impossible to settle the disagreements between both Governments

AP

South Korea's Government said on Saturday (November 23, 2024) it will not attend a memorial service near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines due to unspecified disagreements with Tokyo over the event, which stirred longstanding tensions over the abuse of Korean forced labourers at the site before the end of World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was impossible to settle the disagreements between both Governments before the planned event on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

The ministry didn't specify what the disagreements were.

Some South Koreans had criticised the Seoul government throwing its support behind an event without securing a clear Japanese commitment to highlight the plight of Korean labourers. There were also complaints over South Korea agreeing to pay for the travel expenses of Korean victims' family members who were invited to attend the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has prioritised improving relations with Japan following years of disputes over their bitter history and solidifying three-way security cooperation with Washington in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / South Korea

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US