HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korea to hold first nationwide defence drills in six years amid North threats

The drills are a key element of the annual Ulchi civil defence exercises, held alongside the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills

August 23, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - SEOUL

Reuters
South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror drill as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S., at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea on August 22, 2023.

South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror drill as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S., at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea on August 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korea is set to hold its first nationwide air defence drills in six years on August 23 amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, with pedestrians required to take shelter and drivers asked to pull over in some areas.

The drills are a key element of the annual Ulchi civil defence exercises, held alongside the Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which South Korean and U.S. troops began on Monday, to improve responses to a North Korean attack or other contingencies.

Also Read | North Korea’s Kim Jong Un dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

At 2 p.m., an air-raid siren will sound, calling for people to get off the streets for about 15 minutes before the alert is eased, according to the interior and safety ministry.

Pedestrians must go directly a designated shelter or nearby underground space, while drivers in about 200 areas nationwide must pull to the side of the road. People in nearly 500 supermarkets, movie theatres and other public facilities will be guided to evacuate.

Medical institutions and public transportation will operate normally.

Some community centres near apartment complexes in Seoul announced the planned drills with loudspeakers on Tuesday, asking residents to follow instructions, which will be aired on the radio.

"The drills are meant to effectively respond to an actual air raid. Don't be surprised and please find a nearby shelter," the announcement said.

In some regions bordering North Korea, residents are expected to face additional scenarios, including chemical, biological and radiological training, wearing a gas mask and using emergency food rations, the ministry said.

The Ulchi civil defence exercises were launched in 1969 in the wake of a raid by North Korean commandos into the presidential compound in Seoul. There are about 17,000 shelters installed across the country of 52 million.

But the air defence training has not taken place since 2017.

In late May, Seoul came under fire after it issued a false air raid alarm and evacuation warning following North Korea's failed satellite launch, even though the capital was far off the rocket's trajectory, triggering panic among some residents.

Related Topics

South Korea / North Korea / World / politics / diplomacy / defence / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.