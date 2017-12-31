South Korea seizes second ship suspected of providing oil to North Korea

South Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, a customs official said on Sunday. The seizure was the second to be revealed by South Korea within a few days, as the UN steps up efforts to squeeze essential oil supplies to the country.
The ship, KOTI, was seized at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port, the official told Reuters. The port is on the west coast, south of Incheon.
The KOTI’s estimated time of arrival at the port was December 19, according to VesselFinder Ltd., a tracking service provider,
