South Korea seeks international litigation over Japan’s Fukushima water decision

14 April 2021 11:27 IST

Japan unveiled plans on April 13 to release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore moving an international court over Japan's decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and environmental groups.

South Korea strongly protested against the decision, summoning Koichi Aiboshi, Tokyo's ambassador in Seoul, and convening an intra-agency emergency meeting to craft its response.

Mr. Moon, at a separate meeting on April 14, called for looking into ways to refer Japan's move to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, his spokesman Kang Min-seok told a briefing.

Mr. Moon also expressed concerns about the decision as Mr. Aiboshi presented his credentials, having arrived in South Korea in February for the ambassador's post.

"I cannot but say that there are much concerns here about the decision as a country that is geologically closest and shares the sea with Japan," Mr. Moon said, asking Mr. Aiboshi to convey such worries to Tokyo, according to Mr. Kang.