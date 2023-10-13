ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea says North Korean defectors in China sent back to the North

October 13, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - SEOUL

China on Thursday said there were no "so-called defectors" in China, when asked about a report Beijing had deported about 600 North Korean defectors this week despite a request by Seoul against forcible repatriation.

File picture of North Korean defectors holding banners during a rally demanding Chinese government to release North Korean defectors captured in China, near the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea | Photo Credit: AP

South Korea said on Friday it believes a large number of North Korean defectors in China have been forcibly returned to the North and had sent a strong protest to China over the move, the unification ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said any deportation of North Koreans back to the country against their will goes against the international norm that bans such moves and South Korea viewed it as a regrettable decision.

"It appears to be true that a large number of North Koreans in China's three northeast provinces have been repatriated to the North," Mr. Koo told a news briefing.

South Korea had been unable to determine the number of people involved and whether there were defectors, patients or criminals among them, Mr. Koo said.

"The South Korean government regrets the situation and raised this matter with the Chinese side in a serious manner, emphasizing our position," he said.

Speaking about people from North Korea who entered illegally for economic reasons, China had always handled the issue according to law, the ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said.

