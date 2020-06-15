International

South Korea reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

South Korean police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stand guard during an event to commemorate the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Korean War, in front of the Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the 14th-century Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known land marks, in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, June 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 25 of the cases came from the Seoul area.

South Korea has reported 37 new cases, bringing its caseload to 12,121 infections, including 277 deaths.

In Seoul, health authorities are scrambling to trace infections linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, warehouse workers and door-to-door sellers.

At least 1,346 infections are linked to international arrivals, mostly South Koreans returning home from abroad.

