South Korea reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea has reported 37 new cases, bringing its caseload to 12,121 infections, including 277 deaths.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 25 of the cases came from the Seoul area.
In Seoul, health authorities are scrambling to trace infections linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, warehouse workers and door-to-door sellers.
At least 1,346 infections are linked to international arrivals, mostly South Koreans returning home from abroad.
