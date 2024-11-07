 />
South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine

South Korea has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict but indicated that could change in light of Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia to aid its war efforts in Ukraine

Published - November 07, 2024 02:01 pm IST - Seoul

AFP
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol | Photo Credit: Reuters

Major arms exporter South Korea is not ruling out providing weapons directly to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday (November 7, 2024), signalling a possible shift in Seoul's stance on the issue.

Mr. Yoon also revealed he had discussed North Korea with US president-elect Donald Trump in a phone conversation that laid the groundwork for a meeting in the "near future".

South Korea pledges countermeasures over North Korea-Russia military cooperation

South Korea has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict but indicated that could change in light of Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia to aid its war efforts in Ukraine.

"Now, depending on the level of North Korean involvement, we will gradually adjust our support strategy in phases," Yoon said at a press conference in Seoul.

"This means we are not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons."

North Korea supporting Russia

North Korea has become one of the most vocal and important backers of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

North Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine

Seoul and the West have long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

The latest accusations, based on intelligence reports, indicate the North has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia, suggesting even deeper involvement in the conflict and triggering outcry in Seoul, Kyiv and Western capitals.

Yoon said his office would monitor unfolding developments related to the operations of North Korean soldiers, and if he decided to provide weapons to Kyiv, the initial batch would be defensive.

"If we proceed with weapons support, we would prioritise defensive weapons as a first consideration," he said without elaborating.

South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine: reports

Trump meeting

In a call with Mr. Trump that took place before the press briefing, Mr. Yoon said the two men had discussed a number of issues surrounding North Korea while agreeing to a face-to-face meeting.

"We agreed to meet in the near future... I believe there will be an opportunity to meet within this year," Yoon said.

Among the topics discussed were recent moves by the North, including its sending of trash-carrying balloons southward, he said.

