South Korea pledges countermeasures over North Korea-Russia military cooperation

North Korea has not sent troops to Russia to help Moscow fight Ukraine, one of its United Nations representatives said, dismissing Seoul’s claims as “groundless rumour”

Published - October 22, 2024 11:36 am IST - SEOUL

Agencies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korea will gradually take countermeasures in line with the level of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo told a briefing on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The comments as quoted by Reuters came as South Korea's Presidential office urged Pyongyang to immediately withdraw North Korean troops that Seoul says have been dispatched to Russia for the war with Ukraine.

Also Read: What’s behind the Russia-North Korea security pact? | Explained

Meanwhile, North Korea has not sent troops to Russia to help Moscow fight Ukraine, one of its United Nations representatives said Monday, dismissing Seoul’s claims as “groundless rumour”.

Meanwhile, North Korea said that the claims made by Seoul are just “groundless rumour”.

“As for the so-called military cooperation with Russia, my delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless stereotyped rumors,” a North Korean representative said at a committee meeting during the UN General Assembly.

(With Inputs from AFP)

